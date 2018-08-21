Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe to visit India - China Military

Chinese defense minister Wei Fenghe to visit India Source China Military Online | Editor Yao Jianing | Time 2018-08-21 BEIJING, Aug. 21 (ChinaMil) -- At the invitation of India's Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Wei Fenghe will pay an official good-will visit to India from August 21 to 24. This important visit is an implement of the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries. During the visit, General Wei Fenghe will hold talks with leaders of India and Indian armed forces, and the two sides will exchange views on the relations between the two countries and the two militaries and issues of common concern. The military relationship between China and India is an important part of the bilateral relations. At present, both militaries are actively implementing the important consensus reached by President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi, enhancing communication and coordination, promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, accumulating strategic mutual trust and ensuring sound development of the relations between the two militaries, so as to play a due role in boosting closer development partnership between the two countries. Source:http://eng.chinamil.com.cn/view/2018-08/21/content_9258810.htm