Chinese Defense Minister meets with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff​

SourceMinistry of National DefenseEditorLi WeichaoTime2023-04-01 18:40:23Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu meets with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal in Beijing on April 1, 2023. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)BEIJING, April 1 -- Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu held talks with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal in Beijing on the morning of April 1, 2023.General Li Shangfu said that China and Bangladesh are friendly neighbors with a time-honored friendship. Under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the China-Bangladesh strategic cooperative partnership has continuously reached new heights. China highly appreciates Bangladesh's firm support onissues concerning China's core interests such as Taiwan, Xizang, Xinjiang and the South China Sea. As an important part of bilateral relationship, the pragmatic cooperation between the two militaries in various fields has made continuous progress and achieved remarkable results.General Li also noted that China is ready to work with Bangladesh to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, further expand new areas of exchanges and foster new highlights of cooperation, so as to make greater contributions to protecting the common interests of the two countries and safeguarding world and regional security.Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal said that Bangladesh firmly adheres to the one-China principle and is firmly committed to consolidating and developing Bangladesh-Chinarelations.Bangladesh thanks China for its valuable support and tremendous assistance to Bangladesh's national development and military building over the years. He said that Bangladesh is willing to work with China to deepen practical cooperation in various fields including the navies of the two countries, and jointly push bilateral relations between the two countries and two militaries to a new height.Chinese State Councilor and Defense Minister General Li Shangfu meets with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal in Beijing on April 1, 2023. (mod.gov.cn/Photo by Li Xiaowei)