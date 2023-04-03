Homo Sapiens
Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh Navy chief(Xinhua) 10:20, April 03, 2023
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal in Beijing on Saturday.
Noting that China and Bangladesh are friendly neighbors, Li said China appreciates Bangladesh's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests.
China stands ready to expand new exchange areas and create new cooperation highlights with Bangladesh to make greater contributions to safeguarding the common interests of the two countries as well as global and regional security, Li said.
Shaheen said Bangladesh is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and jointly push bilateral military relations to a new height.
