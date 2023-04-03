What's new

Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh Navy chief

Homo Sapiens

Homo Sapiens

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2015
9,320
-3
21,901
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh

Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh Navy chief​

(Xinhua) 10:20, April 03, 2023
BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal in Beijing on Saturday.

Noting that China and Bangladesh are friendly neighbors, Li said China appreciates Bangladesh's firm support on issues concerning China's core interests.

China stands ready to expand new exchange areas and create new cooperation highlights with Bangladesh to make greater contributions to safeguarding the common interests of the two countries as well as global and regional security, Li said.

Shaheen said Bangladesh is willing to deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and jointly push bilateral military relations to a new height.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

Chinese defense minister meets Bangladesh Navy chief - People's Daily Online

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defense Li Shangfu met
en.people.cn
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

B
Chinese Defense Minister meets with Bangladesh Chief of Naval Staff
Replies
0
Views
71
Black_cats
B
B
Saudi Arabia, China keen to invest in Bangladesh's energy sector: Tipu Munshi
Replies
0
Views
178
Black_cats
B
B
Why Chinese Foreign Minister, on first diplomatic trip to Africa, made midnight stop in Bangladesh?
Replies
3
Views
442
UKBengali
U
B
Environment minister in Copenhagen: Bangladesh needs $373bn for climate actions
Replies
5
Views
166
El Sidd
El Sidd
B
Chinese-built network infrastructure project completed in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
387
Black_cats
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom