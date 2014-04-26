Chinese defence minister requests meeting with Rajnath Singh in Moscow amid Ladakh standoff

Both Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe are in Moscow for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting at a time when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a military standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

Shiv Aroor New DelhiSeptember 3, 2020UPDATED: September 3, 2020 23:59 ISTDefence Minister Rajnath Singh at the SCO in Moscow on Thursday (Photo Credits: PTI)Wei Fenghe, the Chinese Minister of National Defence has requested a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday. Both Singh and Fenghe are in Moscow for the key Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting.This request comes at a time when Indian and Chinese troops are engaged in a military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.On Thursday, Rajnath Singh held a delegation-level meeting with Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoygu. Accompanied by a delegation, the minister landed in Moscow late Wednesday night and was photographed greeting a top Russian army officer with 'Namaste'. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar is scheduled to visit Moscow for the SCO foreign ministers' meet on September 10.In a statement, the Defence Minister said that this meeting coincides with Indra Naval Exercises to be conducted by the Indian Navy and its Russian counterpart off the Strait of Malacca over the next two days. The drill is a demonstration of shared maritime interests in the Indian Ocean.One of the four members of China's Central Military Commission, Wei Fenghe is also in Moscow for the meeting. This Commission is headed by Xi Jinping with Xu Qiliang and Zhang Youxia as Vice Chairmen.The purpose of this meet between defence ministers of SCO member nations is to discuss regional security challenges along with terrorism and other key issues. India, China, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are the eight-member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.This is also Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's second visit to Moscow since Chinese troops altered the status quo at friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in May of this year. A violent clash between the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Galwan Valley led to the death of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of casualties on the Chinese side.