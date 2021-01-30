Chinese defence minister: China will not allow history to repeat itself

China will not allow history to repeat itself, Chinese defense minister said during a visit to site of Chinese Embassy in former Yugoslavia

''The Chinese military will never allow history to repeat itself as China is capable and determined to defend its national interests,'' Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Defense Wei Fenghe said on Friday as he paid tribute to martyrs in Belgrade, at the site of Chinese Embassy in former Yugoslavia that was bombed by NATO in 1999.''Paying tribute to the martyrs at the site of the bombed Chinese Embassy in former Yugoslavia was a special trip,'' Wei pointed out, saying that the Chinese military will never allow this kind of history to repeat itself and that China is fully capable and determined to defend its national sovereignty, security and development interests.Wei's visits to Hungary, Serbia, Greece and North Macedonia from Wednesday to March 31 came amid some NATO members moving to deploy or announced plans to deploy warships to the South China Sea with the excuse of the so-called Freedom of Navigation operations. These countries include France, Germany and the UK.Some NATO members are attempting to play certain security roles in the "Indo-Pacific" region.and allow NATO to understand more about China as a global security actor, experts said._____________________________________so far the only direct military challenge the EU had to worry about was Russia, that is because even though China has the second biggest navy and is producing capital ships like hot cakes, they always tried to keep their military force away from Europe to make it clear to Europe that China has no intention of getting involved in the security situation in Europe, this will not be the case anymore after some European countries sent their ships to the SCS.I believe more and more DDGs of the PLAN will be cruising the mediterranean, and these ships could be armed with dozens of nuclear cruise missles.furthemore by visting countries like Serbia or Hungary which are opposed to some of the EU's policies, China has displayed it's will and capability to play and make use of the differences inside Europe. the EU itself is a very fragile entity and the refugee crisis plus the Covid crisis made it even more fragile... like a house of glass.furthermore by imposing sanctions on arrogant EU politicians China has made it clear to them that China considers itself now to be big enough to retaliate and escalate if provoked, no need to "lie low" anymore, they practicaly told the EU "you don't want to deal with us! fine you can take that investment deal and shut it up your ***". though personaly I believe the EU will still make the deal with China that is because the main goal of this investment deal was to provide "unprecedented access" to the Chinese market for EU companies and also end the technology transfer from EU to China, that is why China probably couldn't care less if the deal won't be ratified.