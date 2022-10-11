What's new

Chinese deep sea fishing

DF41

DF41

FULL MEMBER
Mar 20, 2022
695
-13
995
Country
China
Location
Taiwan, Province Of China
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/10/09/insider/a-clear-look-at-chinas-deep-sea-fishing.html

A Clear Look at China’s Deep-Sea Fishing

Graphics produced by The Times’s International desk show how China out-fishes the competition, casting right up against the edge of the law.

🤮🤮🤮🖕🖕🖕💩💩💩

EVEN MORE SLIMING BY WEST AGAINST CHINA. REMEMBER NO GENOCIDE IN XINJIANG DID NOT STOP THE WEST SCREAMING OF GENOCIDE LIKE THE WEST CARE SO MUCH FOR MUSLIMS THERE
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

onebyone
As Indian trawlers steal Sri Lankan fish, Chinese sea cucumber firm offers a lifeline
Replies
0
Views
161
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
The US Navy used a Chinese-built ship to haul a crashed F-35 stealth jet out of the South China Sea
Replies
7
Views
724
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh
Replies
0
Views
387
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
Japan protests Russia-China military drills, Moscow scraps Kuril Islands visa-free visits to the islands for former Japanese residents
Replies
1
Views
302
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
US in talks with India about rethinking reliance on Russian arms and energy
Replies
1
Views
223
One_Nation
O

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom