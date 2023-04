beijingwalker said: Chinese Culture: The values that set them apart.​ Click to expand...

Hmm..she says it is not unusual in Jamaica for people to not grow up with a mom&dad and she comes to the realization that this is important after visiting China.Then she says she learned about the value of children being educated.Then she says she thinks the reason the average Chinese has pulled themselves out of poverty is because they realized being educated is important.BTW Can't blame the white man for Jamaicans not knowing that. Maybe she can spread the word.