What's new

Chinese COVID-19 outbreak 'developing rapidly,' health officials say

Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,044
-23
9,861
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
www.yahoo.com

Chinese COVID-19 outbreak 'developing rapidly,' health officials say

Though the outbreak is dwarfed by case numbers in other countries, Beijing would not want a COVID-19 spike to jeopardize the 2022 Winter Olympics.
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com


  • China has recorded 72 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, a 70% jump.
  • The outbreak is centered in the northeast of the country.
  • Health experts say the outbreak is "developing rapidly" with the virus being "severe."
China's latest COVID-19 outbreak is "developing rapidly," a health official warned, according to Reuters.

The country has seen 377 cases of COVID-19 between October 17-29, according to National Health Commission (NHC) data.

At the time of writing, China has reported 72 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the World Health Organization, representing a 70% increase in the virus diagnosis.

This outbreak is concentrated in the northeast of the country, caused by a virus carrier arriving from abroad, the NHC said, last week.

Heihe, a city of 1.3 million people, reported 26 local cases for October 29, compared to nine on October 28 and one on October 27.

"Within the past 14 days, 14 provincial areas have reported new locally transmitted cases or asymptomatic carriers," the NHC spokesperson Mi Feng said on Saturday, Reuters reported.

"The outbreak is still developing rapidly, and the virus control situation is severe and complicated," he continued.

Wu Liangyou, another NHC official, added that the outbreak depicted a "laxity of mind" among local authorities, urging for strengthened screenings for the virus.

Although significant measures are being taken, including canceling the Beijing marathon, the numbers are still relatively small compared to other countries.

On October 24, the NHC warned of the further spread of the virus across the country.

Mi Feng warned of "seasonal factors" worsening the spread of the virus, Reuters reported.

Though the outbreak is dwarfed by the number of cases in other countries, Beijing would not want a COVID-19 spike to jeopardize the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Chinese athletes will require a vaccine booster shot, while foreign athletes are recommended to get a booster shot but it is not compulsory, according to a state TV report, Reuters said.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

FULL MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
1,726
1
3,415
Country
China
Location
China
1. The booster vaccine (the third injection) needs to be injected 6 months after the end of the second injection. Booster vaccine can increase antibody by 5 times. After injection of booster vaccine, the risk of delta infection was only 9%. All Chinese people can get booster vaccine free of charge.
2. China has opened up vaccines for children over 3 years old. China has also invested in inhaled vaccines for patients with hypertension, heart disease and other diseases.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,044
-23
9,861
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
MH.Yang said:
1. The booster vaccine (the third injection) needs to be injected 6 months after the end of the second injection. Booster vaccine can increase antibody by 5 times. After injection of booster vaccine, the risk of delta infection was only 9%. All Chinese people can get booster vaccine free of charge.
2. China has opened up vaccines for children over 3 years old. China has also invested in inhaled vaccines for patients with hypertension, heart disease and other diseases.
Click to expand...
Boost your ***. I don't care. China created the problem. It's on China's shoulder to solve the problem. The rest of the world have learned to coexist with coronavirus.
 
G

Globenim

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 19, 2011
3,344
-4
5,678
Country
China
Location
Thailand
Considering the fact that the U.S.A. reproducably played a leading role, if not the key role, in creating this pandemic and recklessly spreading this Corona virus to the rest of the world rejecting responsible precautions over petty issues like public appeareance during Americas presidential elections and personal freedom delusions, U.S. regime media sure is keen to see a possible outbreak in another country to cope with theirs. Shows you how these people think.
 
Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2017
2,508
0
2,079
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Containing a small area is easy to be solved.

I wonder how China government is going to do if the virus is already spreading widely to the entire country silently.

Like what is happening right now.
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
21,044
-23
9,861
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
Menthol said:
Containing a small area is easy to be solved.

I wonder how China government is going to do if the virus is already spreading widely to the entire country silently.

Like what is happening right now.
Click to expand...
They will mass shoot people who are infected. People kill infected animals to prevent spread. They will have to do the same to people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Tai Hai Chen
The Mysterious Case of the COVID-19 Lab-Leak Theory
Replies
1
Views
270
Menthol
Menthol
beijingwalker
Turkish, Chinese ties to deepen further: Envoy
Replies
11
Views
583
retaxis
retaxis
Hamartia Antidote
Latin America Believed in Chinese Vaccines. Now It May Have Reason to Rethink.
Replies
3
Views
226
gangsta_rap
gangsta_rap
Chanakyaa
China and Covid-19 : What went wrong in Wuhan?
Replies
10
Views
688
redtom
R
vi-va
India Beats China at Its Own Game in Vaccine Diplomacy Fight
Replies
0
Views
355
vi-va
vi-va

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom