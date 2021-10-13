Chinese COVID-19 outbreak 'developing rapidly,' health officials say

1. The booster vaccine (the third injection) needs to be injected 6 months after the end of the second injection. Booster vaccine can increase antibody by 5 times. After injection of booster vaccine, the risk of delta infection was only 9%. All Chinese people can get booster vaccine free of charge.

2. China has opened up vaccines for children over 3 years old. China has also invested in inhaled vaccines for patients with hypertension, heart disease and other diseases.