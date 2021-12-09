Chinese Couriers Break the Record by Delivering 100 Billion Parcels in 2021

(Yicai Global) Dec. 9 – Chinese express logistics companies have beat another record by delivering more than 100 billion parcels this year due to the busy e-commerce sector, according to official data.The milestone of 100 billion parcels was reached yesterday, according to the State Post Bureau.The full-year pace of growth is expected to be impressive as the volume has already jumped by a fifth so far this year from the annual figure of 2020. Almost 83.4 billion packages were taken to customers in 2020, up by more than 31 percent from 2019.The data show regional differences. There is a significant growth of delivered parcels in central China with little change in western China due to the improved delivery network, Wang Feng, director of a safety center under the SPB, said during a press conference yesterday.The delivery network now covers nearly all towns and even extends to villages, said Chen Kai, deputy director-general of the bureau. Mail pickup points serve 700 million people per day and the sector creates more than 200,000 jobs every year, Chen added.said Wang. It is the duty of couriers to deliver agricultural products to cities and industrial goods to the countryside, the director added