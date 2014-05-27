What's new

Chinese Consulate Attack Probe - Updates & Discussions

BLA Commander Aslam Baloch urf Achu, the mastermind of the terrorist attack on the Chinese Diplomatic Consulate in Karachi is carrying an Afghan Passport under a fake name, which proves that he has help from NDS. He also masterminded a suicide attack on the bus of Chinese workers in Dalbandin, which was carried out by his son Majeed who had been studying in India. Aslam heads the Suicide attack unit of the BLA. He's currently receiving or has received medical treatment in a posh New Delhi hospital in India in 2016.

This establishes the fact that Indian Govt is involved in acts of terrorism against the Chinese workers and diplomatic establishments in Pakistan to undermine CPEC and Sino Pakistan relations. This also establishes that Pakistan is facing a hybrid war from India and Afghanistan in the Balochistan region. They have to pay.

Aslam's alleged son Majeed who carried out the suicide bombing on a Bus of Chinese workers in #Dalbandin.

They have to pay.
But Pakistan wants to have peace with it's neighbors, Pakistan want to give citizenship to our beloved brothers, Apna bacha hain ya sab - sudhar jaen ga. "General Bajwa, PM". I am done with this country's security and civilian leadership.
 
These lies will fall flat on your own faces and as usual pakistani establishment will get what it deserves.

this is just a way to make this link popular in google.
 
If Afghanistan was involved in this barbaric act why did these guys carry AFGHANISTAN PASSPORT they could have carried some other countries passport.
 
Someone cited this article, https://www.dawn.com/news/1244704, which says the following.

"Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday evening, the Balochistan government’s spokesman, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, said two security personnel were also killed in heavy fighting which continued for several hours in Sangan area of the district.

I confirm the killing of a high-profile commander of the banned Baloch Liberation Army, Aslam Achou alias Merick Baloch, in the gunbattle."

Different person, or something else?
 
For the same reason Pakistani passports came from Mumbai attackers, perhaps, lmao.

You can't just risk faking another country's passport, and one cannot just attain another country's passport.
 
