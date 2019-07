In 2016, equity placements from China amounted to only $10.77 million, with close to 80 percent accumulated during the second semester of the year. In 2018, Chinese investments have ballooned to $198.68 million, a whopping 590% increase from the $28.79 million posted in 2017. This means that in under three years, Chinese FDI already amounted to $232.24 million, greatly exceeding the inflows in the Arroyo and Aquino administrations combined.

Click to expand...