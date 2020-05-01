Chinese Company Will Work on North Bali International Airport

January 2, 2022China Construction First Group Corp. Ltd. (CCFG), which is a subsidiary of the state-owned China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd. (CSCEC) is said to be the main contractor in the construction of an international airport in Kubuaddan, Buleleng, northern Bali.CCFG Chief Representative for Indonesia Sun Kelin stated that his party was ready to finance the construction of an international airport in North Bali with the schemeResponding to the construction of the international airport in North Bali, Penglingsir Puri Ageng Blahbatuh Gianyar, AA Alit Kakarsana said he was pleased with the collaboration between CCFG and PT BIBU to build an international airport in North Bali.“CCFG’s reputation has convinced me that the airport in North Bali will be realized on time, with good quality, of course the existence of this airport will strengthen Bali’s economy and tourism,” he said as quoted by Antara, Sunday (2/1/2022).According to Penglingsir, there are opportunities and opportunities for North Bali to develop tourism, which is still lagging behind compared to the South Bali area.Bendesa Adat KubuAddan Jro Pasek Warkadea also saw that this strategic cooperation showed that the construction of an airport in North Bali would begin soon.The traditional leader from Kubuaddan also saw that the airport construction could improve welfare because it would create new jobs for the residents of North Bali.“The dreams of the Kubu Additional residents will soon come true. North Bali is no longer left behind with South Bali. This will close the gap in the welfare of the residents of North Bali and South Bali,” he said.To note, PT BIBU Panji Sakti (PT BIBU) is the main initiator of the North Bali International Airport construction project which is located on the coastand is located in the Kubuaddan area, Buleleng Regency, Bali.North Bali International Airport which was built in the coastal area of Kubuaddan, Buleleng is one of the National Strategic Projects based on Presidential Decree no. 109/2020.The provisions of this airport are in accordance with the Provincial Regulations. Bali No. 18/2009 on the RTRW, which was later updated through the Prov. Bali No. 3/2020, which among other things stipulates the Kubuaddan sub-district as the location of the new airport.[]