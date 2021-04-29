Chinese company releases ‘robot dog army’ video, makes people think about the end of humanity

Chinese company Unitree Robotics tweeted a video showing an ‘army’ of its black robotic dogs moving in unison to the Imperial March from Star Wars.‘The Force Awakens. Everyone, help count how many?’ it wrote. Its marketing team may have misread the room because, rather than marveling at the engineering, people commented more on the end-of-humanity vibes. Unitree tried to row back on this by releasing a second video in which one of its other robot dogs – a much more colorful one – defeats its black dog in a bout of robot doggy wrestling before doing some cute somersaults.