What's new

Chinese company releases ‘robot dog army’ video, makes people think about the end of humanity

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
41,226
-1
80,596
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese company releases ‘robot dog army’ video, makes people think about the end of humanity
Chinese company Unitree Robotics tweeted a video showing an ‘army’ of its black robotic dogs moving in unison to the Imperial March from Star Wars.

‘The Force Awakens. Everyone, help count how many?’ it wrote. Its marketing team may have misread the room because, rather than marveling at the engineering, people commented more on the end-of-humanity vibes. Unitree tried to row back on this by releasing a second video in which one of its other robot dogs – a much more colorful one – defeats its black dog in a bout of robot doggy wrestling before doing some cute somersaults.

 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

FULL MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
1,899
1
3,828
Country
China
Location
China
the end of humanity?

wtf, China is not a country that abuses science and technology. Americans should worry more about their technology companies.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
Chinese company releases ‘robot dog army’ video, makes people think about the end of humanity
Replies
2
Views
400
Surya 1
S
beijingwalker
How China Controlled the Coronavirus
Replies
0
Views
581
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom