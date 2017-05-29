beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 34,225
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Chinese company hands over 12,177 housing units to Kuwait
Kuwait on Tuesday witnessed a handover of 12,177 housing units developed by a Chinese construction engineering company. The handover was a part of a housing infrastructure project undertaken by China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC).
Kuwait on Tuesday witnessed a handover of 12,177 housing units developed by a Chinese construction engineering company. The handover was a part of a housing infrastructure project undertaken by China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC).