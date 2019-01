Next time your boss pulls you into a scary meeting about your progress, just be thankful you don’t live in China.Footage has gone viral of a Chinese company’s brutal punishment for its under-performing employees.The video, filmed in Zaozhuang City in eastern Shandong Province, shows female workers crawling on all-fours down a traffic-heavy road, while a man waves the company’s flag and walks in front of them.According to the Associated Press, the unique punishment was handed down to employees at a beauty company who failed to meet their targets for the year.In the footage, the employees crawl along the busy road, disrupting traffic in the process, before police eventually intervene to stop the women and their leader.See videoIt's really quite sad. @Nilgiri