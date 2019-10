Chinese Company Expresses Interest In Building 1 Million Houses Under “Naya Pakistan Housing Project”

Foreign companies are pleased to offer services for the project- Advisor CM Punjab

Under PM Khan’s vision the implementation of the scheme “Naya Pakistan Housing Project” is in progress-CM Advisor

The project will provide quality housing to low-income families.

High-rise buildings in major cities including Lahore, Faisalabad, and Multan would also be built.

Low-income Families

World Bank Suggestions