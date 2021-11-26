What's new

Chinese companies begin search for lithium in Afghanistan

Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,222
0
1,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Chinese companies begin search for lithium in Afghanistan
Officials of 5 Chinese companies holding on-site visits for metal crucial for batteries

Riyaz ul Khaliq |25.11.2021



ISTANBUL

Representatives of five Chinese companies have arrived in Afghanistan on special visa to explore lithium resources in the war-torn country estimated to be worth $1 trillion, Chinese state media reported.

The officials are conducting on-site visits to explore extraction of the metal which is a critical but scarce resource used in batteries and other technologies considered crucial to tackle the climate crisis, according to Global Times.

Exploration of the minerals, however, come with risks as the interim government in Afghanistan tries to consolidate power.

Yu Minghui, Chinese director of the China-Arab Economic and Trade Promotion Committee, said special visas were made available after coordination with Afghanistan’s Mining Ministry.

According to Yu, the officials of the Chinese companies were “concerned about basic guarantees of security and social order in Afghanistan.”

“Some believe friendly relations between China and Afghanistan… are conducive to Chinese companies' operations,” Yu said.

China has been a major backer of the Taliban-led interim government in Afghanistan after US forces exited in August and has since proven to the biggest contributor in humanitarian aid.

www.aa.com.tr

Chinese companies begin search for lithium in Afghanistan

Officials of 5 Chinese companies holding on-site visits for metal crucial for batteries - Anadolu Agency
www.aa.com.tr www.aa.com.tr
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

RETIRED INTL MOD
Jan 6, 2015
6,524
45
21,066
Country
China
Location
China
Battlion25 said:
five Chinese companies
Click to expand...
Good news bro! I believe among the five companies are inudustry behemoths like Ganfeng Lithium, Tianqi Lithium and perhaps Tsingshan Holding Group as well. These companies dominate the global supply chain for most of the production and/or processing of lithium, however resources are extracted from across a string of countries e.g. Argentina, Chile, Ireland, Australia, Mexico while neighbouring Afghanistan is still an untapped virgin territory.

Untitled.jpg


Now with the US troops withdrawal and new regime coming to power in Afghanistan, exploration of this perhaps the world's largest lithium reserve ever is feasible. This is likely another Sino-US cooperation after the Congo cobalt case, or just coincidence, either way the outcomes are most welcomed.

americanfaith.com

Biden Family Business Tied to $Trillions in Lithium Acquired by China through U.S. Afghanistan Withdrawal - American Faith

Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan left the county's $3 trillion in lithium reserves to China and its state-controlled equity firms like Hunter Biden's Bohai, which owns the world's largest lithium-ion battery maker.
americanfaith.com americanfaith.com

Hunter Biden’s Firm Helped China Get Control Over Vast Cobalt Mine In Africa: Report

https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/hunter-bidens-firm-helped-china-get-control-over-vast-cobalt-mine-in-africa-report.html https://nypost.com/2021/11/20/hunter-bidens-firm-helped-china-get-electric-car-mineral-report/...
defence.pk
 
Last edited:
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,222
0
1,171
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Shotgunner51 said:
Good news bro! I believe among the five companies are inudustry behemoths like Ganfeng Lithium, Tianqi Lithium and perhaps Tsingshan Holding Group as well. These companies dominate the global supply chain for most of the production and/or processing of lithium, however resources are extracted from across a string of countries e.g. Argentina, Chile, Ireland, Australia, Mexico while neighbouring Afghanistan is still an untapped virgin territory.

View attachment 796819

Now with the US troops withdrawal and new regime coming to power in Afghanistan, exploration of this perhaps the world's largest lithium reserve ever is feasible. This is likely another Sino-US cooperation after the Congo cobalt case, or just coincidence, either way the outcomes are most welcomed.

americanfaith.com

Biden Family Business Tied to $Trillions in Lithium Acquired by China through U.S. Afghanistan Withdrawal - American Faith

Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan left the county's $3 trillion in lithium reserves to China and its state-controlled equity firms like Hunter Biden's Bohai, which owns the world's largest lithium-ion battery maker.
americanfaith.com americanfaith.com

Hunter Biden’s Firm Helped China Get Control Over Vast Cobalt Mine In Africa: Report

https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/hunter-bidens-firm-helped-china-get-control-over-vast-cobalt-mine-in-africa-report.html https://nypost.com/2021/11/20/hunter-bidens-firm-helped-china-get-electric-car-mineral-report/...
defence.pk
Click to expand...
Biden family tied to this Lithium deal?

It is great to begin because they are valuable for the future car industry and perhaps Afghanistan can turn around it's fortunes and become another gulf state like story via lithium the splid over would be also great for Pakistan in the long run
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

RETIRED INTL MOD
Jan 6, 2015
6,524
45
21,066
Country
China
Location
China
Battlion25 said:
Biden family tied to this Lithium deal?

It is great to begin because they are valuable for the future car industry and perhaps Afghanistan can turn around it's fortunes and become another gulf state like story via lithium the splid over would be also great for Pakistan in the long run
Click to expand...
Yes EV will experience global boom in coming years, and lithium is the "new oil" so to speak. A prosperous Afghanistan is yet to be a huge challenge, but once realized it's gonna benefit the whole regional economy Pakistan included. China is ready with lithium extraction/processing tech, industrial capital and whole supply chain, it's upto the new Kabul regime to make things happen.
 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,595
-1
9,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Shotgunner51 said:
Yes EV will experience global boom in coming years, and lithium is the "new oil" so to speak. A prosperous Afghanistan is yet to be a huge challenge, but once realized it's gonna benefit the whole regional economy Pakistan included. China is ready with lithium extraction/processing tech, industrial capital and whole supply chain, it's upto the new Kabul regime to make things happen.
Click to expand...
I hope the Afghan Taliban choose Chinese companies over the Western companies.
 
Shotgunner51

Shotgunner51

RETIRED INTL MOD
Jan 6, 2015
6,524
45
21,066
Country
China
Location
China
MultaniGuy said:
I hope the Afghan Taliban choose Chinese companies over the Western companies.
Click to expand...
Don't worry bro, Chinese companies have best extraction tech, largest processing capabilities and already control 70% of world lithium reserve from Argentina & Australia (Ganfeng Lithium) to Chile (Tianqi Lithium), winning support from Afghan Taliban is expected.

 
MultaniGuy

MultaniGuy

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 6, 2017
9,595
-1
9,165
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Shotgunner51 said:
Don't worry bro, Chinese companies have best extraction tech, largest processing capabilities and already control 70% of world lithium reserve from Argentina & Australia (Ganfeng Lithium) to Chile (Tianqi Lithium), winning support from Afghan Taliban is expected.

Click to expand...
The Western crusaders are imperialistic obviously.
Thats why we prefer to work with the Chinese.
Shotgunner51 said:
Don't worry bro, Chinese companies have best extraction tech, largest processing capabilities and already control 70% of world lithium reserve from Argentina & Australia (Ganfeng Lithium) to Chile (Tianqi Lithium), winning support from Afghan Taliban is expected.

Click to expand...
I think in the Middle East China's Sinopec should win the oil contracts in Iraq and other oil rich countries.
People in Middle East see China as a huge power now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Chinese companies begin search for lithium in Afghanistan
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
804
blueazure
blueazure
HAIDER
Ground Combat at High Altitude
Replies
1
Views
2K
Indien
I
BATMAN
Is the war in Afghanistan worth it?
Replies
8
Views
3K
Tuahaa
Tuahaa

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom