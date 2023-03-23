What's new

Chinese community in New York excited at news that New York subway will be renovated

Chinese community in New York is very excited at news that 5 of New York subway stations will be renovated.
They hope there will be no more piss, poops and garbage everywhere in the subway after the renovation. The woman said they only need to tough it out for another couples of years and the light is already there in the end of the tunnel.


MTA project to renovate five 7 train subway stations draws near as contractor leases command center in Jackson Heights - Jackson Heights Post

March 17, 2023 By Bill Parry In a sure sign the MTA is about to embark on a long-awaited project to renovate subway stations along the elevated 7 train
