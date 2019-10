A cunning middle aged reporter with prepared scheme and questions trying to trick Chinese kids into the trap set up for them, despicable.



The evil part is the reporter asks those Chinese teen questions based on western lies, but he asked them with a tone as a hard fact, those inexperienced Chinese teens are puzzled and lost, cause they are not prepared for those questions which they know nothing about.



At 2:23, that young girl has a brain, she uses Chinese to tell that young Chinese guy to be cautious talking to that reporter cause what he says can be twisted and distorted by them and used against us. Hats off to that girl, seeing through the reporter's trick at such a young age.

