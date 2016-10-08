What's new

Chinese Communist party banned BL?

Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,518
-6
1,600
Country
India
Location
India
According to Korean pann post

1635730324929.png

1635730364978.png

1635730403577.png


1635730449686.png


1635730494446.png


1635730541534.png
1635730576648.png



1635730616767.png



I personally have no interest in BL stuff,but I don't exactly see the positive in cracking down on this because BL readers are mainly woman,men don't care about this unless they are already part of LGBT,and those people can't be changed by force . Assuming that ,this is corrupting the youth, doesn't stack up in overall comparison to any other pop culture products, as these don't affect men unlike the old outdated communist part men in authority are apparently assuming, because the target audience is women,and women will ship their favs regardless.By banning so ,chances are ,China is only damaging their soft power among widespread female readers of webtoon,web shows and web novel .Instead of spreading their own soft power,Chinese will now read foreign BL materials to fulfill their craving.Leading to further economic,cultural ,and artistic development of Korean or other alternate industries offering to fill in,while China falls behind more in soft power projection. Masculinity is not bad but hyper-masculinity is dumb and primitive, it's necessary to balance . But not everything is black and while in existance,there are positive and negative in everything.
 
Last edited:
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,013
-1
5,444
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
more power to you, China! rest of the world's gone homophile. at the rate things are progressing it will soon become compulsory to become one everyplace but China.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,518
-6
1,600
Country
India
Location
India
doorstar said:
more power to you, China! rest of the world's gone homophile. at the rate things are progressing it will soon become compulsory to become one everyplace but China.
Click to expand...
but BL readers are mainly straight woman. Straight woman like BL because they don't like to see their favs with another female out of jealousy.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,999
-39
60,085
Country
China
Location
China
www.reuters.com

Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train


TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.

Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported. A man believed to be in his 60s was unconscious and in critical condition after being stabbed, while witnesses also said the attacker had spread fluid around the train and started a fire, according to media.

========================================================================================

This is what happened if you allow harmful foreign culture to start take root and corrupt your local culture.
This Halloween devil worshipping will soon turn more killer and freak to destroy East Asian society.

Just like LGBT group right introduced by West.
 
antonius123

antonius123

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 17, 2010
2,818
-3
4,090
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia
Beast said:
Just like LGBT group right introduced by West.
Click to expand...

LGBT is not introduced by west, I think it was part of culture of many nations in the past including those of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and West (Rome & Greek). In the west it was suppressed due to Christian value that prevail during the time, and now return due to liberalism.
 
Leishangthem

Leishangthem

FULL MEMBER
Mar 12, 2019
1,518
-6
1,600
Country
India
Location
India
Beast said:
www.reuters.com

Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train


TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.

Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported. A man believed to be in his 60s was unconscious and in critical condition after being stabbed, while witnesses also said the attacker had spread fluid around the train and started a fire, according to media.

========================================================================================

This is what happened if you allow harmful foreign culture to start take root and corrupt your local culture.
This Halloween devil worshipping will soon turn more killer and freak to destroy East Asian society.

Just like LGBT group right introduced by West.
Click to expand...
I hate Halloween in asia,but
I don't think bl is foreign, it's east asian speciality as webtoon /novel/ web shows.
Beast said:
www.reuters.com

Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train

A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Man dressed as Joker injures 17 on Tokyo train


TOKYO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A 24-year-old man dressed in Batman's Joker costume attacked passengers on a Tokyo train line on Sunday evening, injuring 17 people as many party-goers headed into the city centre for Halloween gatherings, media reported.

Police arrested the suspected attacker on the spot, media reported. A man believed to be in his 60s was unconscious and in critical condition after being stabbed, while witnesses also said the attacker had spread fluid around the train and started a fire, according to media.

========================================================================================

This is what happened if you allow harmful foreign culture to start take root and corrupt your local culture.
This Halloween devil worshipping will soon turn more killer and freak to destroy East Asian society.

Just like LGBT group right introduced by West.
Click to expand...
BL/GL works are expertise of east Asian nations nobody wants to see hairy super macho from west of East asia in bl. Hyper macho is concept of west not east. Asian softpower suffered till it was trying to emulate western hyper macho from Hollywood .
 
Last edited:
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
25,999
-39
60,085
Country
China
Location
China
Leishangthem said:
I hate Halloween in asia,but
I don't think bl is e foreign, it's east asian speciality as webtoon /novel/ web shows.

BL/GL works are expertise of east Asian nations nobody wants to see hairy super macho from west of East asia in bl. Hyper macho is concept of west not east. Asian softpower suffered till it was trying to emulate western hyper macho from Hollywood .
Click to expand...
These SK influenced by the West especially the LGBT, many EU countries and US state already legalized these BS thing.
 
Song Hong

Song Hong

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 4, 2020
2,948
-21
4,417
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Singapore
LGBT is a subculture, tolerated and not approved. That means they should never go on the streets and shout discrimination or go publishing evangelical pamphlets looking for converts.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

FULL MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
1,691
1
3,350
Country
China
Location
China
antonius123 said:
LGBT is not introduced by west, I think it was part of culture of many nations in the past including those of China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and West (Rome & Greek). In the west it was suppressed due to Christian value that prevail during the time, and now return due to liberalism.
Click to expand...
As far as I know, many Christian priests like playing games with little boys.

BL did exist in ancient China, but it was not the mainstream culture. For example, Emperor Li Shimin of the Tang Dynasty dismissed his crown prince because his crown prince liked men. In 371 ad, the Jin emperor Sima Yi was abandoned by the ministers because he liked men.
 
doorstar

doorstar

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 19, 2018
3,013
-1
5,444
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
antonius123 said:
In the west it was suppressed due to Christian value that prevail during the time, and now return due to liberalism.
Click to expand...
if I remember it correctly, it was not liberalism but security considerations which forced UK to legalize homos. quite few homo members of the security services were being entrapped by soviet toyboys, then blackmailed and forced to work for the soviet union
Song Hong said:
Catholics and protestants now turned heretic. Only orthodox holds up better
Click to expand...
this here Catholic 'heretic' says never to quote him again. thanks o pious one
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 9, Members: 3, Guests: 6)

Similar threads

GDP Adil Khan Niazi
MILITANCY, TERRORISM AND REGIME CHANGE IN PAKISTAN
Replies
1
Views
846
AsianLion
AsianLion

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom