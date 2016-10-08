Chinese Communist party banned BL?

According to Korean pann postI personally have no interest in BL stuff,but I don't exactly see the positive in cracking down on this because BL readers are mainly woman,men don't care about this unless they are already part of LGBT,and those people can't be changed by force . Assuming that ,this is corrupting the youth, doesn't stack up in overall comparison to any other pop culture products, as these don't affect men unlike the old outdated communist part men in authority are apparently assuming, because the target audience is women,and women will ship their favs regardless.By banning so ,chances are ,China is only damaging their soft power among widespread female readers of webtoon,web shows and web novel .Instead of spreading their own soft power,Chinese will now read foreign BL materials to fulfill their craving.Leading to further economic,cultural ,and artistic development of Korean or other alternate industries offering to fill in,while China falls behind more in soft power projection. Masculinity is not bad but hyper-masculinity is dumb and primitive, it's necessary to balance . But not everything is black and while in existance,there are positive and negative in everything.