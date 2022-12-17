Chinese Communism - All Chinese members invited

MultaniGuy
@beijingwalker
@Beast
Perhaps you can enlighten us about Chinese Communism.
I do not have a problem with Socialism or Communism. Only the atheistic component of Communism I disagree with.
For us Pakistanis, religion is our ideology and the only thing that matters to us.
@MultaniGuy
