What's new

Chinese college students use robots in table tennis training

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,209
1
59,863
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese college students use robots in table tennis training

Man VS. machine: This ping-pong robot can adjust the speed and spin of the ball according to a player's level. The robots are employed at a university in Shanghai for table tennis training.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Adam WANG SHANGHAI MEGA Chinese Uygur college student opened halal restaurant and successfully became a multi-millionaire China & Far East 12
takeitwithyou Chinese Student Pays Imposter $3,000 to Take US College Entrance Exam, Both Get Deported World Affairs 5
Figaro More than 1 million Chinese college students sign up for army Chinese Defence Forum 11
Hamartia Antidote US Arrests Four Chinese Students in College Test Scam Americas 0
kankan326 Chinese Muslim student warns his college for separate Halaal dining room China & Far East 115
Rahul9090 Chinese Government Ramadan Ban Extends To Kashgar College's Muslim Students China & Far East 0
Secret Service 95% of donors in Chinese Sperm Bank are college students Chinese Defence Forum 11
Y I'm a Chinese college student,I want to say "thankyou,Pakistan brothers" here! Members Club 19
D US college expels 15 visiting Chinese government-backed scholars World Affairs 0
Kai Liu A Glimpse of Chinese Colleges and Universities: Campus, Facilities, and More... China & Far East 26

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top