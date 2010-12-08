What's new

Chinese Civilian Tajik border guards patrol along the Chinese , Pakisan, Afghanistan and tajikistan in Xinjiang

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,402
1
61,862
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese Civilian Tajik border guards patrol along the Chinese , Pakisan, Afghanistan and tajikistan in Xinjiang

Most villages which are located in harsh, inhospitable regions in China were relocated into more livable places nearby as part of the China's nationwide poverty alleviation program, but this village deep in the Pamir mountains bordering 3 countries can not be relocated cause if they are gone, there will be no people living in this region and no one would left to guard China's western borders.

Local Tajik villagers understand their postion and how important they have to stay, cause many of their parents and grandparents did a great job patrolling and guarding the Chinese western frontier (old footage shows how hard their patrol was in the video). Now this new generation accept staying put and carry on their forefathers unfinished mission.

The govenment knows their sacrifice and puts them on the government pay list, monthly salary 5200￥，（$ 800) per person , now the villagers are better equipped, they get salary from the government each month and live in government provided houses equipped with all modern convenience, their children are taken care free in government built village kingdergartens. In China ethnic Tajiks are being called " the most patriotic people in China", they dedicate their life potrolling and guarding China's western borders.


Xinjiang Tajiks work as border guards they get monthly salary 5200￥，（$ 800) per person.., the place borders Pakistan and there's no conflicts there, they got nothing to do and it's just free money that the government finds a reason to give them!! That's the easiest "job" in the world...
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
33,402
1
61,862
Country
China
Location
China
It's a weird tradition of the locals that every household keeps the Chinese leaders portraits, something reminiscent of the Cultural Revulotion...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
E French magazine justifies Uighur terrorist attacks on Chinese civilians China & Far East 44
Tresbon South China Sea islands are only for civilian use, says Chinese general China & Far East 28
TaiShang Chinese space station is 'for exclusively scientific and civilian purposes': Argentine gov't China & Far East 0
Brotherhood Unmanned Chinese helicopter to be produced for civilian use Chinese Defence Forum 1
Uguduwa Sri Lanka : Hànyǔ Services launches to address growing interest in Chinese language services Central & South Asia 1
beijingwalker Azerbaijani president congratulates his China counterpart on the Chinese National Day China & Far East 0
ChineseTiger1986 About 3,500 US Companies Sue Over Trump-Imposed Chinese Tariffs Americas 0
onebyone WhyChina Chinese businesses contribute tremendously to improve innovation China & Far East 0
khansaheeb China-India border row: stay alert for surprise Indian attack, retired Chinese general warns China & Far East 7
beijingwalker Some 3,500 US companies sue over Trump-imposed Chinese tariffs Americas 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top