Chinese Civilian Tajik border guards patrol along the Chinese , Pakisan, Afghanistan and tajikistan in Xinjiang

Most villages which are located in harsh, inhospitable regions in China were relocated into more livable places nearby as part of the China's nationwide poverty alleviation program, but this village deep in the Pamir mountains bordering 3 countries can not be relocated cause if they are gone, there will be no people living in this region and no one would left to guard China's western borders.Local Tajik villagers understand their postion and how important they have to stay, cause many of their parents and grandparents did a great job patrolling and guarding the Chinese western frontier (old footage shows how hard their patrol was in the video). Now this new generation accept staying put and carry on their forefathers unfinished mission.The govenment knows their sacrifice and puts them on the government pay list, monthly salary 5200￥，（$ 800) per person , now the villagers are better equipped, they get salary from the government each month and live in government provided houses equipped with all modern convenience, their children are taken care free in government built village kingdergartens. In China ethnic Tajiks are being called " the most patriotic people in China", they dedicate their life potrolling and guarding China's western borders.Xinjiang Tajiks work as border guards they get monthly salary 5200￥，（$ 800) per person.., the place borders Pakistan and there's no conflicts there, they got nothing to do and it's just free money that the government finds a reason to give them!! That's the easiest "job" in the world...