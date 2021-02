The first China-Europe freight trains running between St. Petersburg, Russia and Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, departed from Chengdu on Sunday, adding the 59th global station of the China-Europe freight train network. The St. Petersburg-Chengdu freight train set off from Chengdu International Railway Port (Qingbaijiang) Sunday morning, loaded with 50 containers. The train is expected to arrive in Russia in 13 days.