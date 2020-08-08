/ Register

Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by PeacefulWar, Aug 8, 2020 at 3:39 PM.

    I'm so glad to read this news.
    Only hope Government's power can be limited more.
     
    She must be a graduate of Zardari training school. Lol if the offered flat was near the morgue at least it was quiet now live with the traffic pollution round you. Milking the authorities badly gone wrong.
     
    Didn't know land/homeowners in China have so much rights! But it's going to end up badly for this particular homeowner though.
     
