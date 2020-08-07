/ Register

  • Friday, August 7, 2020

Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker, Aug 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM.

  1. Aug 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM #1
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,205
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,079 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    LOL.. Epic troll

    Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  2. Aug 7, 2020 at 1:31 PM #2
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,205
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,079 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Life in the fast lane: Chinese city builds a motorway bridge around a tiny house after its stubborn owner refused to move for 10 years
    • Owner of the house refuses to budge for the government project in Guangzhou
    • Footage shows the property wedged between two wings of a new highway link
    • The resident said she did not mind living there, calling it 'quiet' and 'liberating'
    • Local officials claimed the woman had rejected all of their compensation offers
    By BILLIE THOMSON FOR MAILONLINE

    PUBLISHED: 12:59 BST, 6 August 2020

    A Chinese city has built a highway bridge around a tiny house after its owner refused to sell it to the government for a decade.

    The building is one of many examples of 'nail houses' in China - or 'dingzihu' in Mandarin - where homeowners reject compensation from a developer for its demolition.

    Footage released by local media shows the property tightly wedged between two wings of the newly opened Haizhuyong Bridge in the metropolis of Guangzhou in Guangdong province.

    The one-storey house contains a 40-square-metre (430-square-foot) flat and is situated in a pit in the middle of the four-lane traffic link, according to Guangdong TV station.

    The owner, known by her surname Liang, said she had not agreed to move because the government had failed to offer her a replacement property in an ideal location.

    She added that she was happy to deal with the consequences and did not mind what other people thought of her.

    'You think this environment is poor, but I feel it's quiet, liberating, pleasant and comfortable,' she claimed.

    An insider told the station that Ms Liang had demanded the government give her four apartments, but the government had only agreed to two.

    According to another interview recorded by Pear Video, she claimed the government had offered her substitute accommodation next to a morgue, and that was why she hadn't settled.

    The 'nail house' has sparked an internet sensation in China after footage and images of it emerged on social media.

    The government of Haizhu district said on Thursday that officials earmarked the plot on Huandao Road for demolition in 2010 to build the Haizhuyong Bridge, reported Guangzhou Daily.

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...bridge-house-stubborn-owner-refused-move.html
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  3. Aug 7, 2020 at 1:34 PM #3
    SD 10

    SD 10 FULL MEMBER

    Messages:
    533
    Joined:
    Sep 27, 2019
    Ratings:
    +0 / 644 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    damn:rofl:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  4. Aug 7, 2020 at 1:36 PM #4
    Chakar The Great

    Chakar The Great SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,741
    Joined:
    Apr 25, 2018
    Ratings:
    +0 / 1,186 / -0
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    Ireland
    While people criticise China being an autocratic state??

    Had this happened in India or US, owner would have been thrown out on the street.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  5. Aug 7, 2020 at 1:44 PM #5
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    31,205
    Joined:
    Nov 4, 2011
    Ratings:
    +13 / 58,079 / -12
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    China
    Nail house
    Traditional Chinese 釘子戶
    Simplified Chinese 钉子户
    neologism for homes belonging to people (sometimes called "stubborn nails") who refuse to make room for real estate development. The term, a pun coined by developers, refers to nails that are stuck in wood, and cannot be pounded down with a hammer.

    Funny Nail Houses in China

    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG] [​IMG] [​IMG]
     
    Last edited: Aug 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  6. Aug 7, 2020 at 1:56 PM #6
    Dungeness

    Dungeness SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,180
    Joined:
    Sep 21, 2015
    Ratings:
    +3 / 17,624 / -2
    Country:
    China
    Location:
    United States
    She is one hell of a tough lady! Tougher than the authoritarian Chinese government.
     
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 8 (Users: 0, Guests: 4)