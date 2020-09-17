What's new

Chinese city aerial photos

That's my hometown. It's pretty nuts if you think about the fact that Tianhe district was a new development area when I was a kid. My aunt and uncle stilled lived in a village (猎德村) right beside it at the time, and most in that village were farmers.

Fast forward to now, and that village has turned into a concrete forest of high end condos. It's one of the hottest piece of real estate in Guangzhou. My aunt's village house was torn down 15 years ago, and they gave them three condos as compensation. Each of those condos are worth at least $1 million USD these days, or 73000RMB per square meter.

1604376997709.png


They kept and renovated the old ancestral temple though.

1604377127965.png
 
The devil lies in the detail, besides the ever-expanding skylines, today, our cities are becoming cleaner and more and more organized. The majority part of our cities are on par with or even better than the developed world:

Compilation of drone, walk, drive, and travel videos of Chinese cities

This thread is a compilation of drone, walk, drive, and travel videos of Chinese cities which I will update regularly.
defence.pk
 
1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg

1.png

2.png

3.png

Changsha City Pictures Changsha City Pictures
122140njssk9vjoq19k099.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

5.jpg

6.jpg

12.jpg

10.jpg

9.jpg

8.jpg

7.jpg

6.jpg

5.jpg

4.jpg

2.jpg

Nanjing City Pictures Nanjing City Pictures
1.jpg

2.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

1.jpg

2.jpg

3.jpg

4.jpg

The pictures of Chinese cities posted above are the aerial pictures of 9 cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin, Chengdu, Changsha, and Nanjing. More than 600 cities in China.
 
