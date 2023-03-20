What's new

Chinese Citizens Support Russia-China Partnership, Wants Putin To Win Ukraine War: Report

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,899
-23
98,077
Country
China
Location
China

Chinese Citizens Support Russia-China Partnership, Wants Putin To Win Ukraine War: Report​

By Danielle Ong
03/19/23 AT 9:06 PM EDT

Xi Jinping Vladimir Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) gestures to Russian President Vladimir Putin after their signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 3, 2015. REUTERS/PARKER SONG/POOL

KEY POINTS​

  • Chinese social media users are hoping Russia will win the war soon to bring about 'world peace'
  • China is expected to promote talks between Russia and Ukraine during the state visit to Moscow
  • Russia could focus on looking to China for lethal aid and military assistance for its war in Ukraine
Alot of Chinese citizens are in support of Beijing's partnership with Moscow, with many also wanting Russian President Vladimir Putin to win the war against Ukraine, a recent report showed.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is slated for a three-day state visit in Moscow with Putin starting Monday, marking the first time Beijing's leader will visit Russia since it launched its invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

Many Chinese citizens are applauding Xi's upcoming visit with Putin across Chinese social media. Some are also wishing for Putin to achieve his goals in the invasion of Ukraine. A CNN report described China's censored platforms as having "all hearts and thumbs up emojis" in reaction to the scheduled meeting of the two leaders.

"Hope Russia will win soon. Hope there will be world peace," one Chinese social media user said.

"Long live China-Russia friendship," another user said.

It is unclear what Xi and Putin will discuss during the talks. Beijing's Foreign Ministry said China will conduct the state visit with the aim of urging peace and promoting talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The Kremlin, on the other hand, said Putin and Xi will discuss "topical issues of further development of comprehensive partnership relations and strategic cooperation between Russia and China," as translated by Reuters.

Steve Rosenburg, a Russia editor for BBC News, said Putin's meeting with Xi will likely focus on building an "anti-Western world" with Beijing and possibly looking to China for help with lethal aid and direct military assistance for the war in Ukraine.

Stephen McDonnell, the outlet's China correspondent, expects the meetings to focus on promoting bilateral ties between the two countries and focus on the Ukraine war. McDonnell also added that the talks could go three ways: China asking Russia to consider withdrawing, Beijing pushing Moscow to keep going or go in harder in its offensives, or Xi staying neutral on the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Since the war in Ukraine began in February last year, China has sought to project itself as neutral. It has neither condemned Moscow's aggression nor has it voiced support for Kyiv. However, China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow and accused the U.S. and NATO of provoking Putin to take military action.

Xi's three-day trip is his first to Russia -- a major Chinese ally -- for nearly four years, and has been described by Moscow as ushering in a new era

Photo AFP

www.ibtimes.com

Chinese Citizens Support Russia-China Partnership, Wants Putin To Win Ukraine War: Report

Chinese citizens are celebrating President Xi Jinping's upcoming state visit to Russia with President Vladimir Putin.
www.ibtimes.com www.ibtimes.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Exclusive-China's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources
Replies
4
Views
212
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
BHAN85
Putin expects Xi visit to Russia soon
Replies
0
Views
255
BHAN85
BHAN85
BHAN85
Chinese president to pay state visit to Russia from March 20 to 22
Replies
7
Views
181
Abdul Rehman Majeed
A
beijingwalker
Putin says ties with China ‘best in history’ as Ukraine war drags on
Replies
2
Views
442
Horse_Rider
H
beijingwalker
Ukraine Peace in sight? Xi Jinping to speak with Zelenskyy after meeting Putin in Moscow: report
Replies
0
Views
113
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom