Chinese citizens attacked in Karachi’s Saddar area, one killed:

September 28, 2022
The photo shows police officials in Karachi’s Saddar area where Chinese officials were attacked on Wednesday. — Photo by Faisal Mujeeb
A Chinese national was shot dead and two others were injured on Wednesday afternoon after an unidentified assailant opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, a police official said.
Speaking at the scene of the crime, SSP South Asad Raza told reporters that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people.
According to the official, the assailant, in his early 30s, was clad in trousers and a blue shirt. He entered the clinic pretending to be a patient and opened fire, Raza told Dawn.com.
In a press release issued afterwards, the police identified the victims as 25-year-old RonilD Raimond Chaw (sic), 72-year-old Margrade and 74-year-old Richard.
It said that the victims had been running the dental clinic for a long period of time and didn’t have any threat.
Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.
Dr Syed said that two others — a man and a woman — were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in an injured state.
The police surgeon said that the condition of both the injured foreigners was critical as they have suffered bullet wounds in their abdomen.
Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing, according to a spokesperson.
The CM sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.
This incident is the latest in the recent spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. In April, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute.
2 injured after unidentified assailants open fire at them; Sindh CM takes notice of "intolerable" incident, orders inquiry.
