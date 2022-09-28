What's new

Chinese citizens attacked in Karachi’s Saddar area, one killed:

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
83,808
93
137,787
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
,..,

Chinese citizens attacked in Karachi’s Saddar area, one killed: police

Imtiaz Ali | Faysal Mujeeb
September 28, 2022



<p>The photo shows police officials in Karachi’s Saddar area where Chinese officials were attacked on Wednesday. — Photo by Faisal Mujeeb</p>


The photo shows police officials in Karachi’s Saddar area where Chinese officials were attacked on Wednesday. — Photo by Faisal Mujeeb

A Chinese national was shot dead and two others were injured on Wednesday afternoon after an unidentified assailant opened fire inside a dental clinic in Karachi’s Saddar area, a police official said.

Speaking at the scene of the crime, SSP South Asad Raza told reporters that one person was killed and two people were injured who were shifted to a hospital for treatment. He confirmed that the three were Chinese people.

According to the official, the assailant, in his early 30s, was clad in trousers and a blue shirt. He entered the clinic pretending to be a patient and opened fire, Raza told Dawn.com.

In a press release issued afterwards, the police identified the victims as 25-year-old RonilD Raimond Chaw (sic), 72-year-old Margrade and 74-year-old Richard.
It said that the victims had been running the dental clinic for a long period of time and didn’t have any threat.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told Dawn.com that a man with bullet wounds was brought dead to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital.

Dr Syed said that two others — a man and a woman — were taken to the Jinnah Post-Graduate Medical Centre in an injured state.

The police surgeon said that the condition of both the injured foreigners was critical as they have suffered bullet wounds in their abdomen.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the killing, according to a spokesperson.

The CM sought a detailed report from the Karachi Additional IGP. Shah also ordered the immediate arrest of the attackers and observed that such incidents were not tolerable, according to the official statement.

This incident is the latest in the recent spate of attacks on Chinese nationals in the country. In April, three Chinese nationals were killed in a suicide attack outside the University of Karachi’s (KU) Confucius Institute.



www.dawn.com

Chinese citizens attacked in Karachi’s Saddar area, one killed: police

2 injured after unidentified assailants open fire at them; Sindh CM takes notice of "intolerable" incident, orders inquiry.
www.dawn.com
 
M

mangochutney

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2022
287
2
456
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Innalillahi wainalahi rajioun

How evil can one be to murder 70 plus year old dentists .

Like an Indian poster remarked subcontinent is a cesspit full of the worst mankind has to offer .
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,103
0
2,996
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Chinese people should be given security, it's no secret that anti-state terror groups specifically target them. Wasn't it just a few months ago a terrorist outfit carried out a suicide attack against Chinese nationals?
 
Menace2Society

Menace2Society

ELITE MEMBER
May 2, 2011
8,897
5
14,813
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Bleek said:
Indian probably as the one who carried out an attack last time against Chinese people in Karachi were BLA who are sponsored primarily by India
Click to expand...

Its not Indians. Its Afghans and Baloch rebels who are based in Afg. Stop blaming everything on India.

They have their bases and arms depot in Afg. Need 300k ground invasion on Kunar, Paktia and Khost and a full massacre of epic proportions to take place to teach these barbarians a generational lesson. Ideally tactical nukes so they produce retarded kids for a couple of generations. Stupid Pakistan is broke otherwise this would have already happened.

Karachi and Sindh is compromised, PPP has to be removed and Karachi under martial law with street to street comb through.
 
Mugen

Mugen

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
2,231
0
5,864
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Menace2Society said:
Its not Indians. Its Afghans and Baloch rebels who are based in Afg. Stop blaming everything on India.

They have their bases and arms depot in Afg. Destroy Afghanistan to create peace.
Click to expand...
Who ever it is doesn't matter much, ultimately it's the failure of our agencies to provide a safe environment. The enemies will do what enemies do, it is up to us to protect ourselves, but our army is busy supporting the crooks ruining our country so why should the enmies hold back?
 
Bleek

Bleek

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 21, 2021
2,103
0
2,996
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Menace2Society said:
Its not Indians. Its Afghans and Baloch rebels who are based in Afg. Stop blaming everything on India.

They have their bases and arms depot in Afg. Destroy Afghanistan to create peace.
Click to expand...
I agree with you but funding is still being received from India, they practically own up to it constantly.

Khulbushan Yadev among many others was caught setting up networks to launder money and centres to radicalise and recruit youths.
 
Acetic Acid

Acetic Acid

FULL MEMBER
May 10, 2021
1,369
-1
3,583
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Sindh police is only good for providing security to PPP.
And guarding Lota MNA MPA in sindh house Islamabad.

Miserable situation of province due to continuous 14 years of bhutto dynasty but our Beloved Pakistan Army wants to make boy king bilawal next PM.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

Asimzranger
Blast in Saddar Karachi left multiple injured
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
89
Views
4K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
ghazi52
Four policemen martyred in Dera, Tank attacks
Replies
2
Views
3K
Cool_Soldier
Cool_Soldier
ghazi52
Four policemen martyred as JUI-F leader’s convoy attacked in Tank
2 3
Replies
41
Views
2K
Maea
Maea
RescueRanger
Karachi: 2 Police officers killed in grenade explosion
Replies
6
Views
579
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
ghazi52
Two cops killed in attack on polio team in Tank, KPK.
Replies
2
Views
328
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom