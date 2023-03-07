What's new

Chinese cities rebuilt to withstand earthquakes，buildings now can withstand 9 degree earthquakes

E

etylo

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
2,805
-21
2,349
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
In every city's new buildings ? Thats incredible achievements. The place I live can only withstand intact up to 7.5 to 8.0.
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,366
-23
97,764
Country
China
Location
China
etylo said:
In every city's new buildings ? Thats incredible achievements. The place I live can only withstand intact up to 7.5 to 8.0.
Click to expand...
Maybe not every building, the video says all schools and hospitals can withstand magnitude 9 earthquakes
 
Last edited:
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,366
-23
97,764
Country
China
Location
China

Walk Around the Epicenter of 2008 Earthquake ~ Wenchuan China , the most powerful earthquake in the recorded history in China​


Taking you around the epicenter of China's most devastating earthquake in recent history, Wenchuan, Sichuan, China. 13 years later the city has completely rebounded back to a beautiful place.

---------- About the 2008 Earthquake ----------

It is believed that 69,227 people died, 374,176 people were hurt, and 18,222 people listed as missing.(July 2008 numbers) The earthquake left about 4.8 million people homeless, though the number could be as high as 11 million. Approximately 15 million people lived in the affected area.

Measuring at 8.0 Ms, the earthquake lasted about two minutes. It was powerful because it did not happen very deep under the ground. Many people were killed because there were so many people living above the epicenter. Teruyuki Kato, a seismologist at the University of Tokyo, said that the shock waves traveled a long way. The waves did not lose their power because of the hardness of the ground in central China.

The quake happened because a part of the earth's surface, called the Indian plate, is slowly moving north. It is moving about 50 mm (2 in) every year. It crashes into the Eurasian plate. This has pushed up the ground and made the Himalaya mountains. Some of the earth's crust gets pushed into Sichuan and southern China. This pushing has caused many earthquakes in China. The epicentre was in the mountains on the eastern edge of the Qing-Tibet Plateau. This is on the north west edge of the Sichuan Basin. The earthquake was caused by movement on a north east fault. This is the Longmen Shan fault, that runs along the edge of the basin.
 
beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
55,366
-23
97,764
Country
China
Location
China
May. 12 2008 Wenchuan Earthquake, the collective memory of the Chinese Nation

It's an ethnic Tibetan and Qiang autonomous region in SW China near Tibet, a mountainous region on a major faultline, extremely earthquake prone

调整大小 ImU1-hamfahw6826469.jpg.jpg

调整大小 161620734503_.pic_hd.jpg

9pmxs3vzwxckbyigwxb5exuv7dlbdn.jpg



nahtanbob said:
you mean Richter scale 9.0 earthquakes
@beijingwalker
Click to expand...
Check the video, maybe not every building, it says all schools and hospitals can withstand magnitude 9 earthquakes
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
No casualties in Xinjiang Pamir region from massive Tajikstan-China border earthquake, Earthquake proof new houses built after 2017 earthquake work
Replies
14
Views
497
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Why lots of tall buildings collapsed? Chinese engineers sent to Turkey to learn first hand lessons from the earthquake
Replies
2
Views
315
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Inspiration. Transforming Xinjiang Kashgar old town earthquake vulnerable old houses
Replies
14
Views
482
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China's powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake doesn't cause damage to Yaxi "sky highway" at epicenter of the quake
Replies
1
Views
291
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
B
Govt working to make Bangladesh an earthquake-resistant country by 2071: Enamur
Replies
1
Views
140
bluesky
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom