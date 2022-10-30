What's new

Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
29,667
28
19,828
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.reuters.com

Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou

Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from Zhengzhou.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com

Apple (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn, based in Taiwan, currently has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not disclosed the number of infected workers, but said on Sunday that it would not stop workers from leaving.

Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou, including Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance before heading home.

Returning workers are to travel "point-to-point" in pre-arranged vehicles and are to be quarantined on arrival, they said in separate letters on their respective social media accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.
 
DabbuSardar

DabbuSardar

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2022
150
0
124
Country
India
Location
United States
What a shytshow for China, 3 years on and still cant get a decent vaccine to work.

Should just import American and Indian vaccines at this point to save lives and prevent crashing their own economy and the worlds.

Xi shoulda been kicked out for this fiasco alone. Now the world gotta see the emperors delusions for another four years.
 
MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
5,623
1
10,134
Country
China
Location
China
DabbuSardar said:
What a shytshow for China, 3 years on and still cant get a decent vaccine to work.

Should just import American and Indian vaccines at this point to save lives and prevent crashing their own economy and the worlds.

Xi shoulda been kicked out for this fiasco alone. Now the world gotta see the emperors delusions for another four years.
Click to expand...
The vaccine in China made only 20000 people die of COVID during the COVID epidemic in China. India's vaccine has caused 4 million deaths in India.
 
E

etylo

FULL MEMBER
Nov 9, 2021
1,666
-15
1,725
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
DabbuSardar said:
What a shytshow for China, 3 years on and still cant get a decent vaccine to work.

Should just import American and Indian vaccines at this point to save lives and prevent crashing their own economy and the worlds.

Xi shoulda been kicked out for this fiasco alone. Now the world gotta see the emperors delusions for another four years.
Click to expand...
Yeah, they will drink cow piss and eat cow dungs for the better, or get everyone infected so dont need vaccines all together as in some supa pawa nation.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Fear and anger inside the world’s largest iPhone factory as Foxconn workers vent about Covid-19 restrictions on social media
Replies
3
Views
52
Beast
B
Hamartia Antidote
China locks down part of Wuhan, nearly three years after first Covid case emerged
2
Replies
24
Views
183
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar
Viet
Foxconn Reproaches Chinese Rivals for Poaching Vietnam Workers
Replies
2
Views
372
Beast
B
onebyone
Ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 launch, supplier Foxconn woos workers with record-high cash bonuses
Replies
0
Views
265
onebyone
onebyone
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Australia surpasses 10,000 Covid deaths as authorities warn of another wave of infections
Replies
1
Views
752
mili
M

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom