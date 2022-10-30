Hamartia Antidote
Chinese cities brace for wave of Foxconn workers from COVID-hit Zhengzhou
Cities in central China hastily drew up plans to isolate migrant workers fleeing to their hometowns from Zhengzhou.
www.reuters.com
Apple (AAPL.O) supplier Foxconn, based in Taiwan, currently has about 200,000 workers at its Zhengzhou complex and has not disclosed the number of infected workers, but said on Sunday that it would not stop workers from leaving.
Late on Saturday, cities near Zhengzhou, including Yuzhou, Changge and Qinyang, urged Foxconn workers to report to local authorities in advance before heading home.
Returning workers are to travel "point-to-point" in pre-arranged vehicles and are to be quarantined on arrival, they said in separate letters on their respective social media accounts addressed to Zhengzhou Foxconn workers.