Chinese chip manufacturers declare 14nm chips to enter full-scale production in 2022｜Microelectronic

They are going to do it. If they get to single digit - game over. Welcome to the new age of China. Very proud of what this nation has accomplished in such a short time. Truly marvelous. Now stay away from wars for another 5-10 years as others will goad and prod you. Don’t fall into that trap.
 
What are the expected timelines for these to reach breakthrough and production. ? Why not go for 11 nm first and than go for 7 nm and below ? Technology get really complex when you go down there while there is future use of 7 nm but current use of majority Chinese manufacturer is 11 nm
 
Hate this kind of video news. Little information without watching the video first. More like click bait. By the way, this news is nearly 4 months old. And the word "in 2022" really should be "by the end of 2022".
 
