Chinese censorship instructions for Ukraine leaked

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

Nov 17, 2013
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Horizon News, part of CCP-owned Beijing News, accidentally leaked its internal directives for reporting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in a Weibo post on Tuesday (Feb. 22), revealing it would only publish pro-Kremlin content.

The post wrote that any content unfavorable to Russia or pro-Western must be censored, per a Business Insider article. The directive also gave instructions on narrowing the scope of debate on the website — all user comments are to be carefully screened and posted gradually.

An editor at Xinhua News Agency later posted on Weibo that China needs to emotionally and morally support Russia now since “China will also need Russia's understanding and support when wrestling with America to “solve the Taiwan issue once and for all.”

Screenshot of Horizon News Weibo post (Twitter, Ling Li photo)

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) claimed their countries shared a supposed “limitless partnership” with "no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.” In the same joint statement with Xi, Putin affirmed Russia’s opposition against the concept of political independence for Taiwan.
 
Jul 19, 2010
Hamartia Antidote said:
It may not have caught anyone's attention, given that it is in Mandarin anyway. They do have the advantage of scrubbing it off. But this time, it came out in the open.
 
Jun 9, 2011
The mandarin in the weibo post read like an internal company memo of a newspaper, from the chief editor to all his/her colleague, concerning editorial instruction on current affair. Apparently it was accidentally post to weibo instead of the internal company network.

It is not censorship, once again west english media make mountain out of molehill.

BTW, "Beijing News" is well known in China as a pro-liberal newspaper, and is dislike by most self-identified nationalist.
 
Nov 17, 2013
