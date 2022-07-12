What's new

Chinese celebrating assassination of Shinzo Abe

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

Jackdaws said:
Wonder what kind of sick society do the Chinese have.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545714359162118144
Shinzo Abe responded with a mocking smile when facing questions from the families of Japanese overworked victims. If Abe does not respect the death of others, why should we respect Abe's death.

IMG_20220711_140953.jpg
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

I don't think this ll ever happen in south Asia unless the other guy (as in Abe in this case) is a really really shit person

Like not normal bad, seriously bad
 
E

etylo

Jackdaws said:
Wonder what kind of sick society do the Chinese have.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1545714359162118144
Chinese are definitely not as nearly sick as you sick Indians. The dead Abe was a hardcore anti-China right wing Japannese who supported the revival of Japanese militarism. He was an enemy of China and it's just natural and normal for Chinese to be happy to see him go from the world, it's human nature to be happy to see your enemy gone, no different in any part of the world except for you sick inhuman Indians. You pathetic Indians have no moral right to criticize or teach Chinese on what is proper behaviour towards their enemy, simply put, you filthy Indians are not fit to teach or criticze Chinese.
 
F

Faxapis

Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
So, indians didn't celebrated the death of Burhan Wani?

One mans terrorist is another mans freedom fighter. Deferent people different point of view...
Burhan wani was a terrorist who was killed in a firefight while attempting to kill Indian policemen with automatic rifles.

But it was pakistan who celebrated his death.

4_Pakistan-Independence_Verm1.jpg



Are you seriously comparing the Ex-Prime Minister of Japan with a self proclaimed terrorist ?
 
E

etylo

Faxapis said:
Sri Aurobindo who had accurately predicted china's invasion of India in 1950 had called China, a nation without a Soul.

Incidence like this remind me of words of great men who saw far and wide.
Are you re******, when did China invade you slum India in the 1950 ? What year ? He is just a big mouth Japanese crap you low IQ Indians want to worship is your problem.
 
M

mili

Millions of indians died from covid, starvation, racial/religious violence etc, no indians care.
But Chinese mocking a dead jp politician, indians are upset. lol
 
F

Faxapis

etylo said:
Are you re******, when did China invade you slum India in the 1950 ? What year ? He is just a big mouth Japanese crap you low IQ Indians want to worship is your problem.
Learn to read and then understand what you have read.
China invaded TIBET in 1950, which was when Sri Aurobindo predicted that the next attack would be on India.

Which happned during the Cuban missile crisis in 1962
 
Abu Shaleh Rumi

Abu Shaleh Rumi

Faxapis said:
Burhan wani was a terrorist who was killed in a firefight while attempting to kill Indian policemen with automatic rifles.
For me Burhan Wani was a freedom fighter and every indian on Kashmir is a terrorist. They should be killed without remorse...
Faxapis said:
But it was pakistan who celebrated his death.
Its called mourning. Indians did celebrated his death plus insulted Islam too.
Faxapis said:
Are you seriously comparing the Ex-Prime Minister of Japan with a self proclaimed terrorist ?
For Chinese Mr Abe was a terrorist.
 
F

Faxapis

mili said:
Millions of indians died from covid, starvation, racial/religious violence etc, no indians care.
But Chinese mocking a dead jp politician, indians are upset. lol
This incident helps Indians understand Chinese "culture" and mindset.

Abu Shaleh Rumi said:
For me Burhan Wani was a freedom fighter and every indian on Kashmir is a terrorist. They should be killed without remorse...

Its called mourning. Indians did celebrated his death plus insulted Islam too.

For Chinese Mr Abe was a terrorist.
I agree that your mindset is very similar to chinese.
 

