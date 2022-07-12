Chinese celebrating assassination of Shinzo Abe

Chinese are definitely not as nearly sick as you sick Indians. The dead Abe was a hardcore anti-China right wing Japannese who supported the revival of Japanese militarism. He was an enemy of China and it's just natural and normal for Chinese to be happy to see him go from the world, it's human nature to be happy to see your enemy gone, no different in any part of the world except for you sick inhuman Indians. You pathetic Indians have no moral right to criticize or teach Chinese on what is proper behaviour towards their enemy, simply put, you filthy Indians are not fit to teach or criticze Chinese.