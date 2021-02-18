What's new

Chinese cargo craft for space station mission ready for launch

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,456
1
74,085
Country
China
Location
China
Chinese cargo craft for space station mission ready for launch
Updated 16:30, 16-May-2021

China's Long March-7 Y3 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft for China's space station, was transferred to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMSEO) said.

The facilities and equipment at the launch site are in good condition and preparations are being carried out as scheduled, said the office.

The launch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo vessel is one of the 11 missions planed by China to complete the construction of its space station by the end of 2022, which includes the three launches of the core module and two lab capsules of the space station, four cargo vessel flights and four manned missions.



The country sent the Tianhe core module into the planned orbit on April 29, kicking start the series of launch missions over the next two years.

The Tianzhou-2 cargo mission is expected to be launched in the coming days, and the Shenzhou-12 crewed mission will be launched in June, according to Hao Chun, director of the CMSEO.

The upcoming Tianzhou-3 cargo vessel and Shenzhou-13 manned spaceship will be launched in September and October respectively, according to Hao.

news.cgtn.com

Chinese cargo craft for space station mission ready for launch

China's Long March-7 Y3 rocket, carrying the Tianzhou-2 cargo craft for China's space station, was transferred to the launch area at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in south China's Hainan Province on Sunday.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 
Tai Hai Chen

Tai Hai Chen

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 15, 2017
18,947
-17
8,820
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
It's a shame India gave up space program due to American pressure after Modi joined quad. Could have had some competition after India sent orbiters to the moon and Mars during Singh era.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

onebyone
China assembling rocket to launch first space station module
Replies
1
Views
169
Daniel808
Daniel808
onebyone
China launches two Beidou satellites in return to flight for Long March 3B rocket
Replies
9
Views
1K
onebyone
onebyone
cirr
"Space Odyssey": China' s aspiration in future space exploration
Replies
1
Views
1K
cirr
cirr

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom