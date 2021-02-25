What's new

Chinese can't get on Youtube? This teenage girl receives Youtube silver medal award for her channel

Chinese can't get on Youtube? This teenage girl receives Youtube silver medal award for her channel

This popular teenager Xinjiang Urumqi Uighur youtuber and social media influencer girl received the Silver Award from Youtube to honor her for building up the number of her followers to over 100,000 in just one year on her Youtube channel, she is so happy for being recognized by overseas social media channels.


 
Time to celebrate gaining over 1,000,000 suscribers on the Chinese social media, she made it in less than 2 years, she is just a high school student.

 
Viet

Viet

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 18, 2012
23,129
0
17,304
Country
Viet Nam
Location
Germany
beijingwalker said:
Time to celebrate gaining over 1,000,000 suscribers on the Chinese social media, she made it in less than 2 years, she is just a high school student.

Click to expand...
Youtube?
Is that not illegal in China?
If she wears less she will attract 10 million male subscribers in no time.
He he
:D
 
