beijingwalker
- Nov 4, 2011
Chinese can't get on Youtube? This teenage girl receives Youtube silver medal award for her channel
This popular teenager Xinjiang Urumqi Uighur youtuber and social media influencer girl received the Silver Award from Youtube to honor her for building up the number of her followers to over 100,000 in just one year on her Youtube channel, she is so happy for being recognized by overseas social media channels.
