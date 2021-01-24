What's new

Chinese-Canadian alleged drug kingpin, accused of running one of the world's biggest methamphetamine cartels, is arrested in Amsterdam

Man accused of running one of the world's biggest drug cartels arrested in Amsterdam

A Chinese-born alleged drug kingpin accused of presiding over a multi-billion dollar narcotics operation has been arrested by Dutch authorities.
A Chinese-born alleged drug kingpin accused of presiding over a multi-billion dollar narcotics operation has been arrested by Dutch authorities.

Canadian national Tse Chi Lop was detained at Amsterdam's Schipol International Airport on Friday, according to Australian Federal Police (AFP), which has taken the lead in a sprawling international investigation. Before his arrest, Tse was one of the world's most-wanted fugitives.

Authorities allege that Tse, 57, is the leader of the Sam Gor Syndicate, arguably the biggest drug-trafficking operation in Asia's history. Experts say he is in the same league as notorious drug lords El Chapo and Pablo Escobar.

"The importance of Tse's arrest can not be underestimated. It's big and (has) been a long time coming," said Jeremy Douglas, the Regional Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Southeast Asia and the Pacific.
Asia's methamphetamine trade is believed to be worth between $30 billion and $61 billion a year, and Sam Gor, which is sometimes simply referred to as "the Company," is allegedly its biggest player.

The organization is accused of running a synthetic drug manufacturing empire in large swathes of the under-policed jungles of Myanmar, a region marred by civil war and still under the control of various competing warlords and militias -- conditions that make it easy to hide industrial-scale drug manufacturing operations from law enforcement.
From there, Sam Gor has allegedly been able to procure large amounts of precursor chemicals, the ingredients to make synthetic drugs, and then move them across the region to nearby markets in Bangkok, but also to farther-flung ones in Australia and Japan, law enforcement said.

Sam Gor allegedly had operatives working throughout the globe, with players in South Korea, England, Canada and the United States, according to a briefing on the syndicate shared with CNN by an official with direct knowledge of the investigation.
The documents described Sam Gor as a "triad-like network" -- a reference to ethnic Chinese gangs that operate in Asia and North America -- but more mobile and dynamic. The group's existence was revealed in 2016 after a Taiwanese drug trafficker was arrested in Yangon, Myanmar, the briefing showed.

Further police investigations revealed that the organization was, as of 2018, earning between $8 billion and $17.7 billion worth of illicit proceeds a year, according to the briefing. The organization uses poorly regulated casinos in Southeast Asia to launder a significant portion of those proceeds.

AFP said a warrant was issued for Tse's arrest in 2019 in connection with an operation targeting Sam Gor."The syndicate targeted Australia over a number of years, importing and distributing large amounts of illicit narcotics, laundering the profits overseas and living off the wealth obtained from crime," AFP said in a statement.

Tse allegedly ran his multibillion dollar operation from Hong Kong, Macao and southeast Asia. But his name -- or existence -- was not public knowledge until he was revealed by a Reuters investigation published in 2019.

Dutch police spokesman Thomas Aling said Tse is expected to be extradited after appearing before a judge. Authorities in the Netherlands were unable to provide details about the legal proceedings and it was not clear whether Tse had a lawyer.
This is not Tse's first run-in with law enforcement. Tse pleaded guilty to felony narcotics charges in the United States in 2000 and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Details surrounding the case are limited because it is still sealed, but the source said he was released in 2006 and returned to Canada before moving to Hong Kong.
While Douglas of the UNODC praised Tse's arrest, he said more needed to be done to ensure drug lords cannot take advantage of poor government oversight of the areas in Myanmar and Laos.

"While taking down syndicate leadership matters, the conditions they effectively used in the region to do business remain unaddressed, and the network remains in-place," he said. "A lot of difficult information is about to come out."

Screen Shot 2021-01-24 at 11.32.03 AM.jpg
 
On topic, this guy is bigger than pablo escabar. Everyone gets their drugs from him in the asia-pacific region. Triads dominate the organised crime in South East Asia.

On topic, this guy is bigger than pablo escabar. Everyone gets their drugs from him in the asia-pacific region. Triads dominate the organised crime in South East Asia.
 
& the point is.....?
 
He was a former member of The Big Circle Gang and controls the largest methamphetamine ring in Asia with over $17Billion in revenue a year. A huge win on the war on drugs.

Sam Gor - Wikipedia

This is considered a Super Triad.

This is considered a Super Triad.



Usual apathy. Apparently you don't think drugs are a big problem
 
That's for sure

DECEMBER 13, 2020
Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $35m

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($35 million) from a boat off the country’s west coast, its largest-ever haul of the drug. Malaysia has made several record busts of crystal meth in...
Malaysia seizes record haul of crystal meth worth $35m

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia’s maritime agency said on Sunday it had seized more than two tonnes of crystal methamphetamine worth 105.9 million ringgit ($35 million) from a boat off the country’s west coast, its largest-ever haul of the drug.

Malaysia has made several record busts of crystal meth in recent years. Authorities have said the intercepted shipments were part of a multibillion-dollar illicit drug trade that stretches across Australia, Southeast Asia and China.

The latest discovery came on Wednesday (Dec 9) when a Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) patrol encountered a recreational boat moving suspiciously off Penang island, MMEA Director-General Mohamad Zubil Mat Som said in a statement.

A chase ensued when the boat’s lone occupant, a 26-year-old Malaysian man, refused orders to stop.

He then attempted to escape by jumping into the water but was later arrested, Mohamad Zubil said.

Officials inspecting the boat found 130 sacks containing 2,118 kg (2.12 tonnes) of crystal methamphetamine disguised as packets of Chinese tea.

The origin and destination of the drugs are still under investigation. The tea packaging, though, was similar to that found in previous shipments suspected to have come from Myanmar, Mohamad Zubil told Reuters.

“This is the biggest seizure in MMEA’s 15-year history,” he said.

Crystal methamphetamine is a highly addictive synthetic drug also known as speed, shabu and yaba.

“As big as two-plus tonnes is - and it’s massive - the syndicates that run the drug trade in Asia can easily replace shipments like this,” said Jeremy Douglas, Southeast Asian regional representative for the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.

“The region needs a forward looking strategy that addresses root causes if they ever hope to get ahead of the situation.”.
 
Posting this piece of trash news about a criminal in a Defense Forum!
It looks like what they are saying about you is true.
You are just a troll. :nono:
 
Why is this news important?? Are you a RACIST??
 
