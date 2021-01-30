Chinese bustle near Sikkim increased significantly post Galwan Valley incident

The area to the north of Naku La in Sikkim, first witnessed increased Chinese activities during the 2017 Doklam standoff. However, analysis of satellite images post the Ladakh standoff suggest a sense of urgency on part of the People's Liberation Army.

Increased Chinese activities near Sikkim border

