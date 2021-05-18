Chinese businessman with links to Steve Bannon is driving force for a sprawling disinformation network, researchers say

Guo Wengui, living in self-exile in New York City, is at the center of a digital web pushing election and covid falsehoods, according to Graphika research

Former White House chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon, right, with Chinese businessman Guo Wengui in New York in November 2018. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters outside the home of Teng Biao in New Jersey's West Windsor Township in December. Teng said the protesters were there at the behest of Guo Wengui. (Corey Perrine for The Washington Post)