What's new

Chinese-built metro line in Pakistan officially launched

You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 0, Guests: 4)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
LIVE: Chinese-built metro line in Pakistan officially launched
Replies
14
Views
287
My-Analogous
My-Analogous
Reichsmarschall
  • Locked
Pakistan China's new colony? Leaked papers reveal Beijing's stake in economy, key projects
2 3
Replies
37
Views
2K
silent poison
silent poison
Solomon2
The Punjab’s Robber Barons
Replies
1
Views
1K
touela
T

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top