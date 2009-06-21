Chinese buildings on Indian land - Video of infrastructure in Ladakh

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Chinese Army Using ‘Spider Excavators’ to Build Roads on Indian Border
|China & Far East
|23
|Chinese-led group to build Indian Ocean port, industrial park
|China & Far East
|0
|Stand-Off Between Indian, Chinese Troops in Ladakh After China Builds Watchtower
|Central & South Asia
|12
|Indian Railways to build station near Chinese border
|Central & South Asia
|5
|I
|'Indian Railways to build station near Chinese border, defence minister says
|Indian Defence Forum
|10
|E
|Bangladesh Building Frigates with Chinese help - Indian Defence Magazine
|Bangladesh Defence Forum
|99
|I
|Indian military build up close to Chinese border
|World Affairs
|23
|D
|Major Chinese Tank, Infantry Build-Up In South Pangong As Standoff Intensifies
|Chinese Defence Forum
|32
|Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move
|China & Far East
|8
|Chinese city builds bridge around house after owner refuses to move
|China & Far East
|13