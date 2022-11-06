Chinese builder completes US$1.5 billion deep water port in Nigeria ​

Lekki Deep Sea Port, in Lagos state, can handle 1.2 million standard-sized containers a year

Able to accommodate vessels with draughts up to 16.5 metres, it promises to become transshipment hub

The Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos, Nigeria, on Monday. Photo: Xinhua

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Nigeria’s Lagos state, speaks at an event on Monday marking the completion of the Lekki Deep Sea Port. Photo: Xinhua

China’s ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, told an event on Monday marking the completion of construction work on the Lekki Deep Sea Port in Lagos state that it will help Nigerian commodities reach international markets. Photo: Xinhua