China’s build-up in the southern part of the Doklam Plateau continues unabated. Coupled with a surge of pro-China sentiment among younger Bhutanese, this presents a headache for India



showed that China had developed a “military complex” 10 metres from where the Indian and Chinese troops had come face-to-face during the 73-day standoff last year.

Growing pro-China sentiment in Bhutan



Increased Chinese assertiveness is not India’s only headache in Bhutan, which has also seen a surge in the number of people, especially younger ones, who want closer economic ties with China.



“The younger generation see economic merit in having closer economic relations with China, as compared to the older people who are more disposed towards India’s view,” Haran, who served as India’s envoy to Bhutan between 2012 and 2014, said.



“Even the current king Jigme Khesar and the prime minister are in favour of closer relations with China. It is just his father, the fourth king Jigme Singye, who are more cautious in opening up to China,” the former envoy said.



Under the Bhutanese constitution, the king oversees national security and foreign affairs. “There is an understanding between the father and the son, under which Singye still looks after defence and foreign relations, while the son takes care of domestic politics,” Haran noted.



“While there are no direct trade relations between Bhutan and China, 75 to 80% of goods in Bhutanese market are Chinese-made,” Haran said. “Most of these goods are routed through India and south-east Asian countries,” he added.