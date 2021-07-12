Chinese brands are shining in Euro 2020 and become the “true winner” of Euro 2020

Chinese brands are shining in Euro 2020

Chinese brands are shining in Euro 2020 - Illinois News Today According to a recent commentary from the French newspaper Le Parisien, China has become the “true winner” of Euro 2020, not European countries, and four Chinese brands (Hisense, AliPay, Vivo and TikTok) are the 12 official tournaments. It accounts for one-third of. Sponsor, showing China’s...

July.12 2021According to a recent commentary from the French newspaper Le Parisien, China has become the “true winner” of Euro 2020, not European countries, and four Chinese brands (Hisense, AliPay, Vivo and TikTok) are the 12 official tournaments. It accounts for one-third of. Sponsor, showing China’s economic growth and global influence.Five years ago, UEFA Euro 2016 had only one Chinese sponsor, but the number of Chinese brands sponsoring the 2018 FIFA World Cup has skyrocketed to seven, with at least three Chinese companies joining the next Tokyo Olympics. Will be a sponsor of.Sponsorship spending by Chinese brands increased by 8.9% year-on-year between 2015 and 2019, well above European and American brands, with Chinese brands totaling the global sponsorship market over the next decade. It accounts for one-third of growth. In a report from global market research firm Nielsen.As Chinese companies frequently appear in the world’s top sporting events, Chinese companies are gradually changing their perception of the traditional stereotype of “Made in China.” They have made great strides from “product exports” to “brand exports”, from low-end to medium-high-end, and from “made in China” to “made in China”.Chinese economist Li Yining once said that Chinese products need to open up an international market “made in China.” However, China should not be limited to this, and should endeavor to replace “Made in China” with “Create din China” in some major industries.China has been the world’s largest manufacturing industry since 2010, and securing transactions with major international sporting events is essential for China’s manufacturing industry to continue to grow. Over the past decade, Chinese companies have not only sold their products, but have also become a leader in technology trends such as Hisense’s laser TV, which was prominently featured in the 2018 World Cup promotion, at global sports competitions. I made my debut one after another.As globalization progresses, independent innovation and brand value are becoming increasingly important for Chinese companies to transform from “Made in China” to “Create din China”.Chinese brands are shining in Euro 2020