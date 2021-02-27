Chinese boxer Zhang Zhilei calls for Beijing fight with world champion Anthony Joshua The pair's promoter Eddie Hearn has said both boxers want the fight and admitted that staging it at Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium would be 'a dream come true.'

A Chinese heavyweight boxer has called out current world champion Anthony Joshua for a potentially historic title fight at the Bird's Nest Stadium in Beijing.Zhang 'Big Bang' Zhilei told CGTN Europe he has what it takes to get to the very top of the heavyweight division and has the UK's Joshua in his sights.His message to the title-holder is simple: "Be ready, I will fight you anytime.""My ultimate goal is definitely to challenge the strong [fighters] and then get the world champion to get the gold belt … In the next fight Anthony Joshua fights Tyson Fury and then after the two of them fight, I will challenge Joshua again," he added, in reference to the pair's first meeting as amateurs.Zhang signed with promotion company Matchroom Boxing last year, the same firm that represents Joshua. Its managing director, Eddie Hearn, believes his Chinese boxer has the ability to challenge for the world heavyweight title belts in 2022.Zhang Zhilei is 37 and 1.98 meters tall. He comes from Zhoukou in the eastern Henan province of China. He established himself as one of the world's best amateur boxers – winning a silver medal at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, as well as gold medals at the Asian Games and Asian Championships.He turned professional aged 30 and has since had 22 fights, winning all 22 of them – 17 by knockout. Zhang faces his next challenge on Saturday against U.S. fighter Jerry Forrest in Miami, hoping to make it 23 victories.Zhang 'Big Bang' Zhilei's message to Anthony Joshua is simple: 'Be ready, I will fight you anytime.' /Matchroom Boxing"He is a giant and he's a southpaw, which is horrible for any opponent. I think no one really looks at him as a guy that they particularly want to fight, he punches very hard with that backhand left hand. And you saw that in the last fight as well. He's a good counter-puncher. He's intelligent in the ring and he has great pedigree as well. You know this is a guy who's boxed at all the major amateur tournaments as well," Hearn said."If he goes out there and stops Jerry Forrest at the weekend, that's an impressive performance. Then you step up the level with maybe a Carlos Takam, maybe a Dereck Chisora, you know these kind of fights."And if he starts breezing through them, then the country [China] can actually start getting excited about him."Zhang previously fought Joshua at the London 2012 Olympic Games, a bout the British fighter won on points.But he believes the difference between amateur and professional boxing and a change in his mentality means he stands a much better chance of winning now."The 2012 London Olympics were amateur fights, amateur fights have only three rounds and the fight is finished. When I fought him, because he was the host, it is very difficult to win against the host. So I chose the knockout way to win," Zhang said."Then you go to professional fighting. Professional boxing is not the same, when he became a professional boxer, there was a good promotional company to help him, and then he has been winning, which is very good. Then I also turned professional and then slowly moved from the amateur style to the professional style. Now, my timing is very mature for everything," he added.Zhang lost to Joshua at the London 2012 Olympic Games, but believes a lot has changed since then. /AP/Mike GrollHearn has revealed to CGTN Europe that Joshua has spoken to him on numerous occasions about a fight against Zhang at the Bird's Nest Stadium."It's something we've talked about actually since Anthony turned pro and it went away because of the inactivity of Zhang. But now he's back, that actually becomes a serious proposition as we move forward because Anthony Joshua is going to need opponents.""He [Zhang] is extremely intelligent, smart, awkward, tactical and one punch can change anything in the division. So he'd go into that fight as a big underdog, but he would have a home advantage. I mean, can you imagine at the Bird's Nest? It would be absolutely crazy, but AJ has no problem going out there fighting him in his backyard. He actually rates him highly. I know he beat him in the Olympics, but he thinks he's a very, very good fighter."A fight between Zhang and Joshua at Beijing's national stadium would be groundbreaking for the sport of boxing, said Hearn."It Is one of the most iconic stadiums in the world. But it's never hosted a major boxing event. So to go there and stage something at the Bird's Nest for the world heavyweight title would be a dream come true," he said.Promoter Eddie Hearn has told CGTN Europe that Joshua has been interested in a fight against Zhang at the Bird's Nest Stadium since he turned professional. /APBut could Zhang beat Joshua? The Chinese boxer believes the power of just one punch could be enough to overcome the champion."One punch, maybe two punches, if you loosen up, you can become vulnerable. When the vulnerability comes out, the opponent can take his chance, maybe a punch and two punches can basically end the whole battle."He also referred back to Joshua's only professional defeat to Mexican Andy Ruiz, in which he thought he underestimated his opponent."When they fought, I thought he was also belittling the enemy. He thought Andy Ruiz posed no threat to him. Then he relaxed and Andy Ruiz defeated him. So you have to keep a good competitive state in your heart at all times. Then you must stay that way until the last minute of the fight, you need to be vigilant," he said.