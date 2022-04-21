Chinese-born maths genius leaves Harvard to help China become a powerhouse on subject
- Yau Shing-Tung, the first Chinese winner of the prestigious Fields Medal, will be chair professor in mathematics at Tsinghua University
- 73-year-old aims to ‘take over the torch’ passed down by late teacher and modern geometry pioneer Chern Shiing-shen
-
- Yau Shing-tung aims to help China cultivate young, top mathematicians at home. Photo: Jonathan Wong
World-renowned Chinese mathematician Yau Shing-Tung has announced his retirement from his position at Harvard University to teach full-time at Tsinghua University in Beijing, aiming to help China become a maths powerhouse within a decade.
“This is a major decision in his life,” said a colleague of Yau’s from the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing.
Although Yau, 73, had spent a lot of time teaching for free in China in recent years, the new move means “he’s ready to leave five decades of life in the US behind, and devote all his time and energy to promoting the development of maths in China,” said the colleague, who did not wish to be named.
