Chinese billionaires’ 2020 fortunes grow by the size of Russia’s economy, combined fortune bigger than Germany's GDP
Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his family, top the Chinese rich list again, with a net worth of US$58.8 billion, up 45 per cent from last year. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
“The Hurun China Rich List recorded more wealth created this year than the previous five years combined, suggesting that the structure of the economy has evolved, moving away from traditional sectors like manufacturing and real estate, towards the new economy,” Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of the Hurun Report said in a statement.
Calculations were based on their wealth as of August 28.
A total of 2,303 billionaires made the rich list, which was published on Tuesday morning. Of those, 878 are billionaires in US dollar terms, more than the 700 or so known billionaires in the US, said Hoogewerf.
Jack Ma, founder of e-commerce giant Alibaba, and his family, top the Chinese rich list again, with a net worth of US$58.8 billion, up 45 per cent from last year. Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.
“The Hurun China Rich List recorded more wealth created this year than the previous five years combined, suggesting that the structure of the economy has evolved, moving away from traditional sectors like manufacturing and real estate, towards the new economy,” Rupert Hoogewerf, chairman and chief researcher of the Hurun Report said in a statement.
Calculations were based on their wealth as of August 28.
A total of 2,303 billionaires made the rich list, which was published on Tuesday morning. Of those, 878 are billionaires in US dollar terms, more than the 700 or so known billionaires in the US, said Hoogewerf.
