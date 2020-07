History

It already existed in Egypt in the 4th century BC, where it was used to wrap mummies; linen was soaked in wax, and scratched using a stylus. In Asia, the technique was practised in China during the Tang Dynasty (618–907 AD), and in India and Japan during the Nara Period (645–794 AD).

Batik is a traditional craft common among ethnic groups in China.Wax resist dyeing of fabric is an ancient art form.In Africa it was originally practised by the Yoruba tribe in Nigeria, Soninke and Wolof in Senegal. [10] These African version however, uses cassava starch or rice paste, or mud as a resist instead of beeswax Wax-resist dyed textile from Niya (Tarim Basin) , ChinaPattern of clothes of 13th century East Javanese Prajnaparamita statue resembles batik