Chinese Bank staffer stabbed 'multiple times' in Chinatown bank robbery in Canada

An employee at a bank in Chinatown was stabbed during a noon-hour robbery Monday.Toronto Police say the violent heist unfolded at a BMO branch near Spadina Ave. and Dundas St. W. just before 1 p.m.A man armed with a knife jumped the counter and stabbed a bank employee “multiple times,” Const. David Hopkinson tweeted Monday.The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.The bank was shut down while cops investigated.Police are looking for a black man who fled the scene wearing red shoes, blue jeans, a dark coat with white stripes and a collar, a black backpack, red hoodie, white mask and yellow toque.Anyone with information is urged to call police.Source https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/crim...pc=U531&cvid=33ee8623107c403cf5774a2042d56e41