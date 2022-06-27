What's new

Chinese Bank staffer stabbed 'multiple times' in Chinatown bank robbery in Canada

The reason for highlighting this story is the reason I use this Bank branch regularly. The bank is located in heart of well established Downtown core area connected to ChinaTown. Although all the staff are Chinese origin and I know them personally. They are most friendly & positive customer support employees. The attacker identity is black African heavy build type, this gives doubt that the attacker is playing some political motive? A lot of the attacks carried out are from homeless agents to ex-criminals who have violent background with nothing to lose.

An employee at a bank in Chinatown was stabbed during a noon-hour robbery Monday.

Toronto Police say the violent heist unfolded at a BMO branch near Spadina Ave. and Dundas St. W. just before 1 p.m.

A man armed with a knife jumped the counter and stabbed a bank employee “multiple times,” Const. David Hopkinson tweeted Monday.

The victim was rushed to hospital in serious condition but their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The bank was shut down while cops investigated.

Police are looking for a black man who fled the scene wearing red shoes, blue jeans, a dark coat with white stripes and a collar, a black backpack, red hoodie, white mask and yellow toque.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

Source https://www.msn.com/en-ca/news/crim...pc=U531&cvid=33ee8623107c403cf5774a2042d56e41
 

