Chinese bank opens 6 Grameen-style branches

Nobel Laureate Professor Muhammad Yunus launches six bank branches to be run by Grameen style microcredit programme at Henan province in China recently as collaboration between Zhongyuan Bank and Grameen China. Chairman of Zhongyuan Bank Dou Rongxing and Secretary of Henan Provincial Government Zhu Huan Ran were also present. Photo: Yunus Centre